Rajab Butt faces Backlash over wish to Play Abdul Sattar Edhi in Biopic

YouTuber Rajab Butt faces online criticism after expressing his desire to play late Abdul Sattar Edhi, one of Pakistan’s most respected humanitarians, in a biopic. YouTuber remarks sparked debate on social media, with many users questioning his choice of role.

Butt recently appeared in a podcast with Ahmad Ali Butt, where the conversation turned to personalities he would like to portray on screen. When asked to name his preferred character for a biopic, the YouTuber initially responded humorously, suggesting that his own life was interesting enough to deserve a film.

Butt said that he would also like to play Abdul Sattar Edhi, the legendary philanthropist whose lifelong dedication to humanitarian work earned him immense respect across Pakistan and beyond.

The YouTuber showed admiration for Edhi Sahab and said he would be willing to portray him if he could recreate the renowned humanitarian’s appearance and convince audiences to accept him in the character.

His statement draws backlash, with online discussions focusing on whether he would be a suitable choice to represent Edhi’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Edhi devoted his life to serving humanity and established one of Pakistan’s most recognised charitable welfare networks. His humanitarian services made him a symbol of compassion, selflessness, and dedication to people in need.

Butt is known for his YouTube content and a public life frequently surrounded by controversies, personal disputes, and discussions on social media. He is preparing to make his film debut, marking a potential new chapter in his entertainment career.