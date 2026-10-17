Pakistan uses AI to Crack Down on Bid Rigging in Government Contracts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is turning to AI to flag suspicious bidding patterns across a public procurement sector estimated at $60 billion annually, in a new chapter in the fight against bid rigging.

With government procurement accounting for up to a fifth of Pakistan’s economy, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) developed an artificial intelligence-based system to detect suspicious bidding patterns and identify possible collusion in public contracts worth billions of dollars.

The initiative marks shift in how authorities monitor government tenders, as the newly developed Bid Rigging Detection System is designed to flag irregularities that may indicate coordinated bidding or other anti-competitive practices among companies competing for public contracts.

Pakistan’s public procurement sector accounts for an estimated $60 billion in annual spending and represents between 15 and 20 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The scale of expenditure makes effective oversight a major challenge for regulators seeking to ensure fair competition and prevent the misuse of public resources.

CCP Chairman Fareed Ahmad Tarar has highlighted the limitations of manually examining procurement transactions worth trillions of rupees, stressing the need for technology to help identify high-risk cases. The AI-powered system is expected to assist investigators by detecting suspicious patterns and directing limited investigative resources towards cases that warrant closer examination.

While the system could strengthen the detection of potential bid rigging, the commission has clarified that an alert will not constitute conclusive evidence of a violation or prove that a cartel exists.

Each flagged case will require independent verification, supporting evidence and legal scrutiny before the commission considers enforcement action. The technology is intended to assist investigations, not replace the evidentiary and legal process required to establish wrongdoing.

The system also gets international recognition, having been featured in Stanford University’s global antitrust report documenting the experiences of 30 competition authorities worldwide. Its inclusion places Pakistan’s initiative among international efforts to use technology in competition regulation.

To facilitate implementation, CCP established institutional understandings with federal and provincial procurement authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Cooperation among these institutions is expected to support the system’s integration into the broader procurement oversight framework.