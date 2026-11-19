ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace to Indian flights.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a new NOTAM extending the ban on Indian aircraft using Pakistani airspace.

According to a PAA spokesperson, under the new NOTAM the closure will remain in effect until 5am on December 24, 2026.

The NOTAM informs airlines and aviation stakeholders of the extension, and the restriction on Indian flights using Pakistani airspace will stay in force until the stated date and time.

Pakistan first closed its airspace to Indian flights on April 23, 2025.