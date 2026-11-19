RAWALPINDI – A major development has emerged in the murder case of senior private news channel anchorperson Rabia Ahsan, with her family pardoning the accused, Ahsan Tahir.

The victim’s sister, Alwina, and her mother also forgave the accused, appearing in court to give statements in his favour.

An affidavit submitted to the court by the complainant party has also come to light. It states that Rabia Ahsan was not killed deliberately and that her death was an accident.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s sister said she had satisfied herself that the accused, Ahsan Tahir, did not murder her sister. She announced that she was forgiving him for the sake of Allah, saying it was an accident in which Rabia Ahsan lost her life.

Meanwhile, complainant Khurram Ahmad was represented in court by his lawyer, Saba Faraz Raja.