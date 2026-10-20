FESCO CEO , sons face Money Laundering Case over Rs329 Million Tax Evasion

LAHORE – A major tax investigation puts Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) CEO Engineer Muhammad Aamir and his three sons under FBR’s scrutiny, as the authority lodge a money-laundering case over alleged tax evasion worth Rs329.65 million.

The case was registered by FBR’s Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, at complaint filed by Inland Revenue Inspector Muhammad Usman. The allegations centre on declaration and subsequent revision of family assets, with investigators reportedly examining discrepancies in wealth declarations dating back to 2014.

The case names Muhammad Amir and his three sons, Muhammad Hadi, Muhammad Saad and Muhammad Ibrahim. However, the allegations have yet to be shared in detail in court.

Assets initially declared at Rs3.5 million in 2014 were valued at Rs730 million during tax year 2025–26. The difference between the two reported figures amounts to Rs726.5 million, or Rs72.65 crore. The reported revision becomes key point of the serious money laundering allegations, although the available information does not fully explain the circumstances behind the change or provide the underlying tax documents.

FBR would need to establish how the assets were acquired, whether the declarations complied with applicable tax laws and how the alleged tax liability was calculated.

Some reports also claim that FESCO CEO’s sons received gifts worth a combined Rs46.36 crore. The unverified breakdown is said to be of Rs14.44 crore in gifts to Muhammad Hadi in 2025 and another Rs21 crore in 2026. Muhammad Saad is reportedly associated with gifts worth Rs6.92 crore, while Muhammad Ibrahim is said to have received Rs4 crore. These figures add up to Rs46.36 crore.

Who is FESCO CEO Muhammad Aamir?

Aamir worked in FESCO since mid 90s and took charge as the company’s chief executive in December 2023. Before his appointment, he served as Director General of the company’s MIRAD division.

His professional experience has included work related to electricity distribution, operational management, planning and customer services.