Islamabad Police officers rob Chinese Nationals at Gunpoint, loot Rs2 Million in armed raid

ISLAMABAD — Islamabad police officers posing as law enforcers stormed a home occupied by two Chinese nationals, held them at gunpoint and looted Rs2 million in cash during a late-night raid in Sector F-7/1.

The four serving officer of Islamabad Police were arrested after incident occurred at Sector F-7/1, at around 2:20am on October 18, as per FIR registered at Kohsar Police Station.

The complainant, Ahsan Nawaz, a security guard employed by a company, told Islamabad police that he and a driver were sleeping in the backyard quarters when a young man wearing a police uniform woke them up and took them outside. He said a black double-cabin vehicle with a flashing police light was waiting outside. Three men in police uniforms, two of them armed, allegedly entered the property, while another man wearing shalwar kameez and a waistcoat drove the vehicle through the gate.

The suspects allegedly snatched the complainant’s mobile phone at gunpoint before entering the main house through a window. FIR said the complainant, the driver and the two Chinese residents were held hostage at gunpoint in the drawing room while the suspects robbed the Chinese nationals of Rs2 million in cash. The stolen property listed in the FIR includes the cash and a mobile handset valued at Rs15,000.

The complainant expressed suspicion that the night-shift security guard, colluded with the suspects and opened the main gate to facilitate their entry. According to the FIR, the complainant worked the day shift from 8am to 8pm while Ahmed Ali was assigned to duty from 8pm until 8am the following morning.

The case was registered under Section 395 PPC, and the station house officer was informed as the investigation began. FIR records the location as House No. 2A, Street 35, Sector F-7/1, approximately two kilometres west of Kohsar Police Station.

The incident adds to concerns over a reported series of residential robberies targeting Chinese nationals in Islamabad. It has been described in earlier coverage as the fourth such dacoity since August 29, 2026.

That case raised questions about protection arrangements, with reports indicating that the Special Protection Unit responsible for Chinese nationals’ security had not been deployed at the residence.

Islamabad has also faced broader concerns over robberies, dacoities, snatching incidents, burglaries and thefts during 2026. Police figures cited in earlier reports indicated thousands of reported crimes during the first nine months of the year, with losses involving cash and valuables running into billions of rupees.