Hassan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas-led Fightback helps Pakistan set England 303-Run Target

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan staged decent recovery against England in second match of tri-nation ODI series, overcoming disastrous start to post 302 for nine in 50 overs and set a target of 303 runs, powered by fighting knocks from Hassan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas.

England won the toss and opted to field, Pakistan’s top order crumbled under early pressure, raising concerns about the team’s ability to put up a competitive total. However, Hassan Nawaz’s attacking 79, Arafat Minhas’s composed 59 and Faheem Ashraf’s late fireworks transformed the innings and gave Pakistan a fighting chance.

Hassan scored 79 off 74 balls, striking five fours and four sixes, while Arafat contributed 59 runs. Faheem provided the late acceleration with an explosive 39 off just 26 deliveries, helping Pakistan cross the 300-run mark despite losing nine wickets.

Green Shirts’ innings got off to nightmare start when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Gus Atkinson off the very first delivery. Saim Ayub also failed to make an impact, scoring just eight runs before falling to Sonny Baker’s short-pitched delivery.

Babar Azam attempted to stabilise the innings with a measured knock of 34 off 52 balls, including four boundaries. He built a useful partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, but his resistance ended when Will Jacks bowled him. Salman Agha’s dismissal added to Pakistan’s troubles as he departed for 16 off 19 balls, caught off Adil Rashid’s bowling.

Pakistan had slumped to 81 for four in 18.4 overs, with England firmly in control and the hosts facing the prospect of a below-par total.

With Pakistan under mounting pressure, Saad Baig and Hassan Nawaz stepped up to rebuild the innings, combining patience with calculated aggression. Hassan accelerated the scoring rate with confident stroke play, while Saad concentrated on preserving his wicket and rotating the strike. Their partnership halted England’s momentum and provided Pakistan with much-needed stability.

Saad scored 35 off 54 balls, hitting five boundaries, before being dismissed in the 28th over. Attempting a pull shot against an Atkinson bouncer, he was caught by Sam Curran. Although Saad failed to reach a half-century, his contribution proved crucial in preventing Pakistan’s innings from collapsing further.

Arafat Minhas joined Hassan following Saad’s departure, and the pair continued Pakistan’s recovery through an important sixth-wicket partnership.

Hassan remained aggressive against England’s attack, taking on Adil Rashid, Atkinson and the other bowlers to keep the scoreboard moving. His 79-run innings ended in the 40th over when Jamie Overton produced a yorker that bowled him. Hassan’s knock was the backbone of Pakistan’s recovery, turning a precarious position into an opportunity to build a competitive total.

Arafat then carried the fight forward with a valuable 59, while Faheem Ashraf delivered a late surge by striking 39 runs from only 26 balls. Their contributions helped Pakistan finish with 302 runs for nine wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Sonny Baker emerged as England’s most successful bowler, taking three wickets and playing a key role in exposing Pakistan’s top-order vulnerabilities. Gus Atkinson took two wickets, while Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton and Sam Curran picked up one wicket each.

England’s bowlers initially dictated proceedings, reducing Pakistan to 81 for four before the middle and lower order mounted a strong recovery.

With 303 runs required for victory, England will need a strong batting performance to capitalise on conditions that have appeared favourable for stroke play. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to its bowling attack to defend the total and turn the momentum generated by its late recovery into a victory.