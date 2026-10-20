Pakistani Man Arrested in Rs35 Billion Fake US Postage Stamp Scandal

LAHORE – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested highly wanted suspect accused of running alleged Rs35 billion online fraud involving the sale of more than five million counterfeit US postage stamps through a website operating for over three years.

The suspect, identified as Faheem Akram, allegedly used a website named Labels*Bank*com from August 2023 to September 2026, selling fake US postage stamps for $2 each, according to investigators.

The case gets attention to the scale of the alleged operation, which investigators say involved multiple bank accounts linked to the suspect and his family members.

According to the investigation supervised by NCCIA Lahore Zone Additional Director Atif Amir, a total of 16 bank accounts were allegedly used to facilitate the operation. The accounts included seven belonging to the suspect, five to his brother, two to his wife, and one each to his sister and maternal aunt.

Investigators are examining the financial transactions conducted through these accounts to establish the movement of funds and determine the possible involvement of other individuals. A case has been registered under FIR No. 246/2026, while further investigations are underway.

To track down the suspect and investigate the alleged fraud, the NCCIA formed eight special teams across Punjab, Islamabad and Sindh. The teams carried out 35 raids at different locations and questioned 47 individuals as part of the investigation. Authorities also deployed advanced technological tools and artificial intelligence to analyse digital evidence and trace the suspect’s movements.

The investigation included an examination of 122 call data records, 50 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) tracking reports, and audio and video recordings obtained from 120 cameras.

Investigators conducted dedicated 10-day locator operation to establish the suspect’s whereabouts. The operation ultimately led to Faheem Akram’s arrest, according to the NCCIA Lahore Zone. The agency is now questioning the suspect to determine the full scope of the alleged operation, including how the counterfeit stamps were marketed and sold online, how payments were processed, and whether other individuals were involved.

NCCIA Lahore Zone said investigations into the case were continuing, with a focus on digital evidence, financial records and possible links to other individuals.

The agency, under Additional Director Atif Amir’s supervision, continues to pursue cases involving cybercrime, online financial fraud and other illegal activities conducted through digital platforms.