Pakistan thump England by 87 runs as Arafat Minhas takes 6 Wickets after Maiden ODI-Fifty

Pakistan’s search for magical all-rounder may have found exciting new contender as 21-year-old Arafat Minhas shows sensational performance to dismantle England and power the Men in Green to an emphatic 87-run victory in the ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

He delivered statement performance with both bat and ball, smashing his maiden ODI half-century before ripping through England’s batting order with six wickets. His extraordinary contribution helped Pakistan bounce back from an early collapse, post 302-9, and bowl England out for 215 in 38.5 overs.

The convincing win marked Pakistan’s second triumph in the ongoing tri-nation tournament, but Minhas’s emergence as a match-winner was arguably the biggest takeaway for the home side. For a team that has often looked for consistent contributions from its spin-bowling all-rounders, Minhas delivered precisely the kind of performance Pakistan needed.

The young left-hander scored 59 off 58 deliveries, striking nine boundaries to rescue Pakistan alongside Hasan Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf. He then returned to produce a devastating spell, claiming six England wickets and breaking the backbone of their chase. His dismissal of England captain Harry Brook for just five proved particularly important, coming after Minhas had already removed dangerous opener Tom Banton for 57.

Minhas later tore through the lower order, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Will Jacks and Adil Rashid. He finished the job by helping run out Sonny Baker, completing a remarkable all-round display.

At just 21, Minhas has given Pakistan another compelling option to consider as the team continues to search for greater balance and consistency in its ODI combination.

Pakistan’s innings began in disastrous fashion when Gus Atkinson dismissed Fakhar Zaman with the opening ball. Saim Ayub followed for eight, while Babar Azam managed 34 off 52 deliveries before Will Jacks removed him. Salman Ali Agha, fresh from scoring a century in the opening match, could contribute only 16 as Pakistan slipped to 59-3 and subsequently lost another wicket.

Hasan Nawaz and Saad Baig then steadied the innings with a valuable 51-run partnership. Saad scored a determined 35 off 54 balls before Atkinson claimed his second wicket. Nawaz responded by taking the attack to England, registering his second consecutive ODI half-century and building a crucial partnership with Minhas.

The right-handed batter struck five fours and four sixes during his impressive 79 off 74 balls, taking Pakistan beyond the 200-run mark before Jamie Overton bowled him.

Minhas continued the rebuilding effort and found another effective partner in Faheem Ashraf. Their 72-run stand pushed Pakistan towards a commanding total, with Faheem contributing a rapid 39 from just 25 deliveries.

Minhas eventually departed for 59, but his innings had given Pakistan the momentum they needed to finish strongly. Captain Shaheen Afridi added late runs with an unbeaten 10 as Pakistan closed on 302-9 in 50 overs.

England appeared well placed during the early stages of their chase, with Banton and Ben Duckett putting together a 91-run opening partnership. Duckett scored 45 off 46 balls before Haris Rauf broke through, leaving England needing fresh momentum from the middle order.

Banton continued the charge with 57 off 53 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, but Minhas removed him to provide Pakistan with a crucial breakthrough. The young all-rounder then struck again to dismiss Brook for five, leaving England at 120-3 and shifting the pressure firmly onto the visitors.

Joe Root and Sam Curran attempted to rebuild, but Naseem Shah bowled Root for 33. Rauf subsequently dismissed Curran for 27, further weakening England’s chances. Minhas then took control of the contest, removing Jordan Cox for 18 and Jamie Overton for one before producing his decisive double strike against Jacks and Rashid.

England’s resistance crumbled as wickets continued to fall, and the visitors were eventually dismissed for 215 in 38.5 overs.

Rauf provided valuable support with multiple breakthroughs, while Naseem’s dismissal of Root helped Pakistan maintain their grip on the chase.

Sonny Baker finished as England’s leading wicket-taker with figures of 3-65, while Atkinson claimed two wickets. Will Jacks, Overton, Adil Rashid and Curran picked up one wicket each. However, it was Pakistan’s response after the early batting setbacks, followed by Minhas’s extraordinary contribution, that ultimately separated the two teams.

Hasan Nawaz continued his impressive run with the bat, Faheem Ashraf supplied valuable late acceleration, and Minhas delivered a performance that combined composure under pressure with match-winning aggression.

Pakistan will take considerable confidence from the 87-run victory as the tri-series progresses. For Minhas, the match could prove an important step towards establishing himself as a serious contender for a regular place in the national ODI setup.