Whatsapp Audio Stickers To Let Users Add Voice To Pictures In Next Update

NEW YORK – WhatsApp users could soon give their stickers a voice as Meta-owned messaging platform develops new feature that will allow people to attach audio clips to images and animated stickers, bringing fresh twist to everyday conversations.

The upcoming sound stickers feature is under development for Android, with details emerging from beta versions 2.26.41.3 and 2.26.41.11. If rolled out widely, it could let users go beyond conventional stickers by combining visual reactions with their own voices or other short audio recordings.

Unlike regular stickers, which rely on pictures and animations to express emotions, sound stickers will reportedly allow users to attach audio directly to their creations. The development builds on WhatsApp’s existing sticker tools, which already support ready-made sticker packs and custom designs made from personal photos and videos.

According to details revealed during testing, WhatsApp is introducing a dedicated sound-wave icon in the sticker creation toolbar for image-based stickers. Tapping the icon will reportedly give users two options: record their own voice or select an existing audio file from their phone’s storage. Audio clips will be limited to 10 seconds, while longer recordings can be trimmed before being attached to a sticker.

The feature could make stickers more expressive, allowing users to pair an image with a spoken reaction, a short message or another suitable sound instead of relying entirely on text and emojis.

Animated Stickers

WhatsApp is also working on sound integration for animated stickers created from videos. Under the functionality currently being tested, the app will automatically attach five seconds of audio from the original video. Users will reportedly be able to replace that sound with a personal voice recording or another audio file stored on their device.

This would allow animated stickers to carry a short audio element from the source video, potentially making shared reactions more engaging.

Despite the added audio functionality, WhatsApp is reportedly designing the feature to give recipients control over playback. Sent stickers will display a speaker or volume icon, which users must tap to hear the attached sound. Audio will not play automatically when the sticker appears in a conversation.

Playback is also expected to respect the phone’s silent or mute settings. Users will reportedly be able to mute sound stickers, and WhatsApp will remember their selected preference. Both the sticker and its attached audio are expected to remain protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Despite the details emerging from beta testing, sound stickers are not yet available to most beta testers, let alone the general public.

Sound stickers are not the only reported improvement in development. WhatsApp is also exploring an option to remove the white outline that currently appears around custom stickers, along with a redesigned two-line message composition box. The company has not officially announced these changes or provided a timeline for their release.