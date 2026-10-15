WhatsApp users can now invite anyone to join calls without an account

WhatsApp has rolled out the guest calling feature that allows users to invite anyone to join a WhatsApp call – even if they don’t have an account of the app.

“That means free, end-to-end encrypted calls for everyone with no time limits, so there are no abrupt cutoffs, scrambling to restart the call, or waiting for everyone to rejoin,” reads official statement.

Anyone joining as a guest always needs the call host’s approval. Guests will enter a waiting room until the host lets them in and guests can be removed from the call at any time. Guests can’t see other participants’ phone numbers, send messages, or add anyone else directly to the call.

How to Start

To get started, navigate to the Calls tab in WhatsApp, select the “+” icon, create a call link, and send it to the people you want to talk to – colleagues, classmates, or tutor – without having to worry about what apps they have. Guests can open the link in their computer browser, type in their name, and join 1:1 and group calls with up to 32 people once admitted by the host. Only people with a WhatsApp account can create a call link.

Guests can use the same essential in-call features like sharing their computer screen to collaborate and review materials, reacting with a thumbs up or heart emoji, or raising their hand to jump in.