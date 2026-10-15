At least 21 children die after Peshawar school roof collapse

PESHAWAR – At least 22 people, including 21 children and a female teacher, have died after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, while dozens of others sustained injuries, according to officials.

Rescue authorities said several students were trapped beneath the debris when the incident occurred.

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital confirmed that the bodies of 21 children and a female teacher had been brought to the facility. Rescue officials reported that 25 injured children had been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed, however, said the total number of injured people had exceeded 40.

An official stated that the roof of a classroom on the first floor collapsed initially, followed by the collapse of the roof of a ground-floor classroom. He attributed the weakening of the structures to recent rainfall, which may have damaged the roofs.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar deputy commissioner has constituted an inquiry committee to determine the circumstances that led to the collapse. The committee will investigate the causes of the incident.

Rescue teams are continuing their operation at the site, removing rubble and searching for any remaining students or school staff who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths of the children and directed the relevant authorities to ensure that all available resources were deployed for rescue efforts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also conveyed his sorrow over the loss of lives and ordered an investigation into the incident.

The rescue operation and investigation are underway as authorities work to assist the injured and establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly school roof collapse.