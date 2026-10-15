Security forces kill five Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – security forces have killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Washuk district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was carried out on the night of October 12 and 13, 2026, following reports about the presence of militants affiliated with what it described as the Indian-backed group Fitna al-Hindustan.

The ISPR said security personnel acted swiftly to dismantle the militants’ hideout, resulting in the deaths of five individuals described by the military as Indian-sponsored terrorists.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the site, the statement added.

The military said clearance operations were continuing in the area to locate and eliminate any other militants who might be present.

The ISPR reaffirmed that counterterrorism operations would continue under the national security initiative “Azm-e-Istehkam”, which was approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

It said security forces and law enforcement agencies would maintain their efforts to combat terrorism allegedly backed and supported by foreign elements and to eliminate the threat across the country.