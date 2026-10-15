Peshawar’s Al-Khair School Owner arrested amid probe over Structural Safety after deadly collapse

PESHAWAR – The owner of Al-Khair School System in Peshawar’s Dir Colony has been arrested after deadly roof collapse that took at least 29 lives, including 27 students and 2 female teacher.

Investigators are examining alleged structural weaknesses, possible overloading and construction safety concerns as questions mount over the cause of the tragedy.

The three-storey school and madrassa, reportedly operating under the Al-Khair Welfare Trust, collapsed during morning classes while approximately 110 to 120 children were inside the building.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed reportedly confirmed the school owner’s arrest, describing the incident as a case of “gross negligence,” according to the information provided in initial reports. Police were getting details about the school’s principal and teaching staff, with an FIR expected to be registered. Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir ordered an inquiry, while the provincial education secretary sought a report from the Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

پشاور کے دیر کالونی میں نجی اسکول کی چھت گرنے سے 29 بچے اور ایک ٹیچر جاں بحق جبکہ 53 بچے زخمی ہوگئے۔ ریسکیو 1122 کا آپریشن مکمل، ملبے تلے مزید کوئی بچہ موجود نہیں۔ اسکول مالک حراست میں، ایف آئی آر درج کرنے کا فیصلہ، جبکہ اسپتالوں میں ایمرجنسی نافذ ہے۔ https://t.co/gHhihP2fhP — Dr. Huma (@Huma_512) October 15, 2026

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also called for a detailed report and ordered structural safety audits of educational institutions.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the building complied with applicable construction and safety standards, whether officials had previously identified any structural risks, and whether those responsible for operating or maintaining the premises failed to address them. The owner’s arrest does not, by itself, establish criminal liability; the allegations will need to be examined through the legal process.

Initial probe revealed compromised building’s construction and ability to withstand the loads placed on it. Accounts described the structure as weak, with brick lintels reportedly used in its construction and a roof made from mud, girders and other materials.

Reports also suggested that the building was carrying excessive loads, raising questions about whether its design and structural capacity were adequate for a three-storey educational facility. However, the precise cause of the collapse has not yet been independently established. Investigators will need to determine whether structural defects, overloading, poor construction, inadequate maintenance or a combination of factors led to the failure.

The building stood in a densely populated neighbourhood with narrow streets, complicating access for emergency teams. Concerns about the stability of the remaining structure reportedly prevented rescuers from using heavy machinery freely, slowing efforts to reach those trapped beneath the debris.

Around 110 to 120 children were reportedly present when the building gave way. Initial accounts placed around 30 students on the upper floor, 40 on the middle floor and approximately 45 on the ground floor.

The collapse affected the floors below, leaving children trapped under the rubble. Most of the affected students were reportedly 13 years old or younger.

According to Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim, at least 27 students and one teacher had died. More than 40 people were reported injured, with some accounts putting the number between 45 and 47. Several victims were said to be in critical condition, and an emergency was declared at the hospital.

Rescue 1122, police, local residents and Pakistan Army personnel took part in the rescue operation, with reports indicating that around 40 people had been recovered from the debris.

The arrest and investigation placed the school’s management and the building’s structural safety at the centre of public scrutiny. The findings could have wider implications for privately operated schools and madrassas housed in buildings whose construction, maintenance and safety compliance require verification.

Authorities face the task of establishing the precise cause of the collapse, determining whether any regulations were breached and identifying who, if anyone, bears legal responsibility.

More updates to follow on this…