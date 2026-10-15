Australia, New Zealand issue Travel Warnings amid Houthi Attacks in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is facing heightened travel and security concerns amid reports of escalating Houthi attacks targeting airports, civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, prompting Australia and New Zealand to issue strong travel warnings for their citizens.

Australia advised travellers to reconsider their need to visit Saudi Arabia, while New Zealand called security environment “highly volatile.” Both countries’ reported advisories single out Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport as a major security concern, with a warning against travel to the facility.

Australia’s reported travel advisory urges citizens to reconsider their need to travel to Saudi Arabia. The account also describes a “Do not travel” warning for King Khalid International Airport and certain high-risk areas. These include parts of the southern provinces of Asir, Jazan and Najran, as well as areas within 30 kilometres of the Yemen border.

New Zealand’s reported advisory similarly describes the security environment as “highly volatile.” It urges citizens to consider options for leaving Saudi Arabia when it is safe to do so and warns of potential threats to airports, civilian infrastructure and energy facilities.

The reported warning for King Khalid International Airport comes amid repeated attacks and major disruption to air travel. Other major aviation hubs, including King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, have also been identified as areas requiring heightened caution.

Travellers are being advised, according to the account provided, to confirm their flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport and to prepare for possible cancellations, delays and changes to flight schedules.

Reports of airspace restrictions and airport closures, if confirmed, could complicate travel plans for international passengers and disrupt regional connections.

One alleged major attack on King Khalid International Airport around October 10–11 reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another incident the following day was said to have killed one person and injured 11. These casualty figures and the circumstances surrounding the reported incidents require independent confirmation from reliable news organisations and official authorities.

Houthis reportedly claimed responsibility for several attacks and threatened further strikes against Saudi airports and airspace, with reported exceptions for facilities serving Mecca and Medina. Security concerns extend beyond aviation. The information provided cites threats against energy infrastructure, including Aramco facilities, and alleged threats on October 13 involving Aramco headquarters in Dammam and a refinery in Riyadh.