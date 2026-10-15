Reckitt Pakistan launches first AI-powered long-format animation to help build healthy hygiene habits under Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan

KARACHI — Reckitt Pakistan has launched its first AI-powered, long-format animation under the Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan initiative, introducing a new storytelling approach to promote healthy hygiene habits among children through the Dettol Hygiene Education Program.

Unveiled on Global Handwashing Day, the locally created animation combines artificial intelligence, imaginative visuals and interactive storytelling to make essential hygiene lessons more engaging and memorable for young audiences. The initiative is another chapter in the programme, which has spent more than a decade educating children about practical hygiene habits and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.

Set in a world where familiar environments transform into larger-than-life adventures, the animation follows Dettol’s three Hygiene Heroes as they help children navigate everyday hygiene challenges. Through direct engagement with young viewers and creative visualisations of germs, the animation turns important health messages into captivating stories that children can understand and relate to.

By presenting hygiene education through imaginative characters and engaging narratives, the initiative aims to help children better understand why washing their hands with soap matters and how simple hygiene practices can become part of their daily routines.

The use of AI-powered animation introduces a new creative format to the Dettol Hygiene Education Program, broadening the ways in which hygiene messages can be communicated to younger audiences.

Global Handwashing Day Marked With School Activities

As part of the launch, children attending a Global Handwashing Day school session watched the animation and participated in interactive educational activities focused on handwashing and personal hygiene. The session also introduced children to the eight essential steps of handwashing, while highlighting the importance of keeping their surroundings clean.

The combination of animation and hands-on activities was designed to reinforce key hygiene lessons and encourage children to adopt healthier everyday practices.

For more than 10 years, the Dettol Hygiene Education Program has worked to equip children with practical knowledge about hygiene and disease prevention. According to Reckitt Pakistan, the programme reaches approximately two million children annually. The newly launched animation builds on these efforts by introducing a storytelling-led format intended to make hygiene education more relatable, accessible and memorable.

Through engaging narratives and visual demonstrations, the programme seeks to help children connect everyday actions, such as washing hands with soap, with broader health and cleanliness outcomes.

The animation forms part of Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan, Reckitt Pakistan’s flagship social impact platform, powered by Dettol and Harpic.

The platform brings together the company’s initiatives across health, hygiene, sanitation and access to safe water under a long-term ambition to help build a cleaner and healthier Pakistan.

Through these efforts, Reckitt continues to advance its commitment to “Better Health in More Hands, Every Day,” using education and community engagement to promote healthier habits.

With its first AI-powered long-format animation, the company is adding a new dimension to its hygiene education efforts, combining technology and storytelling to help the next generation understand the importance of everyday hygiene.