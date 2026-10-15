Vaneeza Sattar responds to rumours of Marriage to Shoaib Malik

LAHORE – Actress Vaneeza Sattar lamented rumours linking her to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, calling the recurring speculation as frustrating and questioning why people continue to spread unverified stories about celebrities.

Kuch Ankahi actress reacted to viral video clip shared on social media by posting it on her social media saying, “Oh my God! Not again”.

Vaneeza also criticised social media users who circulate sensational claims about public figures simply to attract attention, increase views and boost online engagement. She questioned why fabricated stories often take precedence over the many meaningful issues that deserve public discussion.

This is not the first time the actress has addressed speculation surrounding her name and Shoaib Malik. During previous television appearances, she clarified that she had never met the former cricketer in person and questioned how the rumours originated.

What initially seemed like a joke eventually became an uncomfortable situation for the actress. Vaneeza revealed that the speculation began affecting her personal life when friends and relatives contacted her family to confirm whether the reports were true.

Vaneeza urged users to exercise greater responsibility when sharing information about public figures, stressing the importance of verifying claims before circulating them online. She has also called for greater respect for celebrities’ privacy, warning against turning unsubstantiated speculation into viral stories for the sake of online popularity.

While the rumours have once again attracted attention, the actress’s response has brought the focus back to a wider concern: the growing tendency to prioritise sensational gossip over accuracy and responsible reporting.