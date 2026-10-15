Star batter Babar Azam celebrates 32nd Birthday in Style

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam celebrated his 32nd birthday with his brothers and close friends, and pictures from the intimate gathering surfaced online, drawing wishes from fans.

Babar’s birthday celebration featured a cricket-themed cake, showing his passion for cricket. His brothers shared pictures of the occasion on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the star batter’s private celebrations.

As the pictures surfaced, fans began sending birthday greetings and expressing their best wishes for the Pakistan star, hoping to see him achieve even greater success in the years ahead.

Babar Azam 32nd Birthday Babar bhaii Tri Series main 2 Centuries Chaye https://t.co/hXvkk74aj5 — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) October 15, 2026

Our very own Baadshah 🤴💚 [Desert Vipers | Fangs Out | DP World ILT20 Season 5 | Babar Azam | Birthday] https://t.co/sEy8EOFaIY — Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) October 15, 2026

Babar Azam receives a Special Bat on his Birthday https://t.co/Z6RM5FCZsc — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) October 14, 2026

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABAR AZAM!! 🤍 https://t.co/HxaHn6Ru7r — Aleesha (@babarluvv) October 15, 2026

Babar is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s leading modern-day batsmen, having earned global recognition for his elegant stroke play, consistency and impressive performances across formats. One of key highlights of his career came in 2021, when he was named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in recognition of his outstanding performances in One Day International cricket.

He has also established himself as a prolific run-scorer in T20 Internationals and ranks among Pakistan’s leading century-makers in ODIs, further cementing his status as one of the country’s most prominent batters.

As Babar marks another year of his life, fans continue to celebrate his achievements while looking forward to more memorable performances on the cricket field.