750 Prize Bond Winners, Draw Results – 15 October 2026

RAWALPINDI – The 108th draw of Pakistan’s Rs. 750 Prize Bond is scheduled for today October 15, 2026, in Rawalpindi, with bond holders looking to get bumper prize of Rs1.5 million, while three second prizes of Rs. 500,000 each will be given to second winners, and 1,696 third prizes worth Rs. 9,300 each.

Prize bond holders across Pakistan can check their certificate numbers against the official winning list to determine whether they qualify for a prize. The complete list of third-prize winners is also important for people checking multiple bonds.

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draw 108

Prize Prize Amount Winning Number 1st Prize Rs. 1,500,000 347425 2nd Prize Rs. 500,000 007447 2nd Prize Rs. 500,000 827353 2nd Prize Rs. 500,000 876615

First Prize Winner of Rs. 1.5 Million

The first-prize category offers a single award of Rs. 1,500,000, equivalent to Rs. 15 lakh.

First-prize winning number: To be confirmed from the official results.

Bondholders should compare their certificate numbers with the verified winning list before making any claim. Numbers circulating on social media or unofficial websites should not be treated as confirmed without further verification.

Second Prize Winners of Rs. 500,000 Each

Three bondholders are eligible for the second prize, with each winning certificate carrying a gross award of Rs. 500,000, or Rs. 5 lakh, before applicable taxes.

The second-prize winning numbers are to be confirmed from the official result sheet.

Number to be confirmed Number to be confirmed Number to be confirmed

Once the official list is available, bondholders can check whether their certificate numbers appear among these winners.

Third Prize: 1,696 Winners to Receive Rs. 9,300 Each

The third-prize category contains 1,696 winning numbers. Each successful bondholder is entitled to Rs. 9,300 before tax deductions.

The complete third-prize list should be checked carefully because winning numbers can appear anywhere in the published results.

Prize Distribution for Draw No. 108

Prize Category Prize Per Winner Number of Winners First Prize Rs. 1,500,000 1 Second Prize Rs. 500,000 3 Third Prize Rs. 9,300 1,696 Total — 1,700

Based on the listed prize amounts and winner counts, the total gross prize money comes to Rs. 18,772,800. This differs from the previously stated figure of Rs. 18,292,800, so the official prize schedule should be checked before publication.

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Tax Rates and Net Prize Money

Prize bond winnings are subject to withholding tax. The final payment depends on the applicable tax rate and the winner’s taxpayer status.

Based on the tax figures provided, the estimated net payments are as follows.

Prize Category Gross Prize Net for Filers Net for Non-Filers First Prize Rs. 1,500,000 Rs. 1,275,000 Rs. 1,050,000 Second Prize Rs. 500,000 Rs. 425,000 Rs. 350,000 Third Prize Rs. 9,300 Rs. 7,905 Rs. 6,510

These calculations assume withholding tax rates of 15% for filers and 30% for non-filers. Winners should confirm the rates in force when claiming their prizes.

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draw Schedule for 2026

Four draws of the Rs. 750 prize bond are scheduled during 2026.

Draw Number Date City 105 January 15, 2026 Peshawar 106 April 15, 2026 Quetta 107 July 15, 2026 Lahore 108 October 15, 2026 Rawalpindi

The October draw is the fourth scheduled event for this denomination in 2026.

Previous Rs. 750 Prize Bond Winners in 2026

Bondholders can review the winning numbers from earlier draws for historical reference. These results are separate from Draw No. 108, and previous winning numbers do not influence future results.

Draw No. 107 — Lahore, July 15, 2026

The first-prize winning number was 976106, carrying an award of Rs. 1,500,000.

The second-prize winning numbers were:

350211

604285

607262

Each second-prize winner was entitled to Rs. 500,000 before tax.

Draw No. 106 — Quetta, April 15, 2026

The first-prize winning number was 560977, worth Rs. 1,500,000.

The second-prize numbers were:

012592

152138

924818

Each second-prize certificate carried a gross award of Rs. 500,000.

Draw No. 105 — Peshawar, January 15, 2026

The first-prize winning number was 809258, with a prize of Rs. 1,500,000.

The second-prize winners were:

488890

746418

748328

Each second-prize winner was entitled to Rs. 500,000 before applicable deductions.

The complete historical result sheets should be consulted to identify the third-prize winners for each draw.

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Eligibility and the 60-Day Rule

Bondholders should verify their certificate issue dates before expecting to qualify for a prize. The supplied information states that a 60-day shut period generally applies to prize bonds.

Based on this guideline, August 16, 2026, is the approximate eligibility cutoff for the October 15 draw. People who purchased bonds shortly before the draw should confirm the issue date and applicable requirements with National Savings.

The estimated cutoff should not replace the official eligibility rules.

How to Claim a Prize Bond Award

Anyone whose certificate number appears in the official results should verify the prize category, eligibility requirements, applicable tax deductions and claim procedure.

Winners may need to present their original prize bond and identification documents. The precise documentation and payment arrangements should be confirmed with National Savings or an authorized payment office before submitting a claim.

Bondholders should avoid relying solely on unofficial websites or social media posts when confirming a prize.

Final Update on Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draw 108

The Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draw No. 108 is scheduled for October 15, 2026, in Rawalpindi. The prize structure includes one first prize of Rs. 1.5 million, three second prizes of Rs. 500,000 each, and 1,696 third prizes of Rs. 9,300 each.

Bondholders should check the complete winning list after its official release and verify their certificate numbers before proceeding with a claim. The winning numbers and total prize-money figure should be confirmed against the official draw documentation before this report is published as a final results announcement.