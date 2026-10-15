Pakistani actress Sukaina Khan ties the knot in US

Pakistani actress Sukaina Khan has tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony held in the United States, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her personal life.

For her special day, the actress wore an elegant bridal lehenga featuring a combination of red and gold, while her husband opted for a white sherwani.

Images from the wedding have attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans praising Sukaina’s bridal appearance, makeup and overall look.

Following the wedding, reports have also emerged suggesting that the actress intends to take a temporary break from the entertainment industry to focus on her married life.

The wedding pictures have prompted congratulatory messages from fans and fellow members of the showbiz industry, who have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds as they embark on this new journey together.