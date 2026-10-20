Pakistan to make e-passports mandatory from THIS date as schedule changed

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended the deadline for the mandatory issuance of electronic passports (e-passports), with the new system set to take effect nationwide on October 23, 2026, instead of the previously scheduled October 15.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has revised the timeline for phasing out machine-readable passports (MRPs) as the country prepares to transition to the modern e-passport system.

Under the updated policy, all passport offices across Pakistan and Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad will issue only e-passports to applicants seeking new passports from October 23, 2026. The issuance and renewal of machine-readable passports will continue until October 22.

Authorities had earlier set October 16 as the deadline for making e-passports mandatory. The revised schedule provides additional time before the transition to the new system takes effect.

Officials have clarified that machine-readable passports issued before October 23 will remain valid until their expiry dates. Holders of valid MRPs will not need to replace their existing passports before expiry solely because of the introduction of the new policy.

The transition to e-passports aims to modernise Pakistan’s passport services and bring the security and operational efficiency of its travel documents in line with international standards.

Once the new policy comes into effect, e-passports will become the sole type of passport issued to new applicants through passport offices nationwide and Pakistani diplomatic missions overseas.