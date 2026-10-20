Samsung, Jazz Sign Strategic Partnership in South Korea to Accelerate AI and 5G Adoption in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD / SUWON, South Korea – Jazz, Pakistan’s leading connectivity provider from JazzWorld, and Samsung Electronics have signed a strategic partnership at Samsung’s global headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, to make AI-enabled smartphones more accessible across Pakistan.

The collaboration will focus on device affordability, access to Galaxy AI and greater convenience in digital payments through opportunities around Samsung Wallet, supporting the broader ambition of digital and financial inclusion.

The partnership brings together Jazz’s connectivity, retail presence and customer reach with Samsung’s global leadership in mobile innovation, Galaxy devices and AI capabilities. Through instalment plans and trade-in programs, the collaboration aims to reduce the upfront cost of upgrading to compatible Galaxy AI and 5G-enabled smartphones, helping more people use advanced technology in their everyday lives.

Commenting on the partnership, Kazim Mujtaba, President, Jazz GSM, said: “Making AI accessible to more Pakistanis starts with the smartphone in their hands. Affordability, connectivity and ease of use all matter. Through our partnership with Samsung, we want to help more people own capable devices and use AI to learn, work and create. Alongside this, opportunities around Samsung Wallet can bring greater convenience to everyday payments, supporting our ambition to broaden participation in the digital economy.”

Ryan Na, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Pakistan, commented: “At Samsung, our ambition is to bring the power of Galaxy innovation and AI to more consumers, helping them create, connect and achieve more in their everyday lives. Our strategic partnership with Jazz represents an important opportunity to combine Samsung’s advanced mobile technology with Jazz’s connectivity, retail and customer reach. By working together on premium device experiences, consumer engagement and more flexible ownership solutions, we aim to make the Galaxy experience more attainable while strengthening the adoption of next-generation mobile technology in Pakistan.”

To support adoption, selected Jazz outlets will give consumers opportunities to experience Samsung’s latest innovation firsthand. Customers can try Galaxy AI features and receive guidance on device financing and connectivity options. After-sales support will further strengthen the ownership experience.

The partnership will also promote 5G-ready devices, supporting experiences across productivity, communication, content creation and entertainment. For corporate and enterprise customers, Jazz and Samsung will work towards bundled device and connectivity offerings to help businesses equip their teams.

Together, Jazz and Samsung aim to make advanced smartphones more attainable and useful, expand access to AI, and support greater participation in Pakistan’s digital economy.