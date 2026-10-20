Woman among two booked over viral one-wheeling video in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance after a video showing a man and a woman performing dangerous one-wheeling on a motorcycle on Rawalpindi’s Mall Road went viral on social media.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at Cantt Police Station, the footage shows an unidentified man and woman riding a motorcycle recklessly while travelling from GPO Chowk towards Maarka-e-Haq Square.

Traffic police said such dangerous stunts on one of the city’s busiest roads could put the lives of other road users at risk.

راولپنڈی میں موت کا کھیل! ماں کا لاڈلہ اور پاپا کی پری آؤٹ آف کنٹرول 😱

> بغیر ہیلمٹ ون ویلنگ، پیچھے لڑکی، ذرا سی چوک اور سب ختم۔ یہ بہادری ہے یا بے وقوفی؟

> #Rawalpindi https://t.co/BC0V3CVb8A — M.Saeed (@MSaeed_Azad) October 15, 2026

Following the directions of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, authorities have launched efforts to identify both individuals with the help of Safe City surveillance cameras and forensic evidence.

Police officials have vowed to arrest those involved and take strict legal action against them in accordance with the law.

The investigation is underway to establish the identities of the individuals seen in the viral footage.