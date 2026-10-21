Prime suspect who crushed Multan boy to death killed in police encounter

BAHAWALPUR – The suspect allegedly responsible for crushing a 15-year-old orphan in Multan was killed in an alleged police encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Bahawalpur, while his accomplice escaped after opening fire, according to officials.

The suspect, identified as Tauqeer Nazir, had allegedly run over Waseem Abbas with his vehicle in Multan the previous day, resulting in the teenager’s death. He reportedly escaped from CCD Multan custody last night.

According to reports, a CCD Bahawalpur team attempted to stop two men riding a motorcycle on the Eastern Bypass in Bahawalpur early today. Instead of stopping, the suspects allegedly opened direct fire on the police team.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the motorcycle riders was killed. He was later identified as Tauqeer Nazir, the suspect in the teenager’s death.

His accomplice allegedly fled the scene while firing at the police.

CCD officials said special teams were pursuing the escaped suspect to arrest him.