Saudi-led coalition says four drones heading towards Madinah, eastern region destroyed

RIYADH/WASHINGTON – The Saudi-led coalition has claimed that four drones heading towards Madinah and Saudi Arabia’s eastern regions were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets.

According to the coalition’s spokesperson, the four drones were neutralised during a defensive operation. However, no further details were provided about where the drones originated, their intended targets or who may have launched them.

The identity of those responsible for the drone launches and details of any potential damage have not yet been disclosed. Further information from Saudi authorities is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, a White House official has said the United States does not plan to attack Iran before the country’s midterm elections in November.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly made the remarks in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that US President Donald Trump supports a plan to remove Iran’s leadership.

Asked about reports of discussions between Trump and Netanyahu concerning plans to remove the Iranian government, Kelly referred to the US president’s assessment of Iran’s current position.

She said Trump had described Iran as being in a severely weakened economic and military condition. Kelly also said the blockade would remain fully in place, while oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would continue at record levels.

Kelly reiterated that the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections.

The remarks follow Trump’s recent statement ruling out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran and dismissing the possibility of deploying US ground troops to the country.