US-Iran Negotiators back 60-Day Roadmap after ‘Encouraging Progress’ at Switzerland Talks

BÜRGENSTOCK – The first round of US-Iran Talks concluded in Switzerland with Pakistan and Qatar termed negotiations as “encouraging progress,” as both sides agreed on roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

The negotiations were held under framework of a Memorandum of Understanding and were attended by representatives of Iran, the United States, Pakistan and Qatar.

Lake Lucerne summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere and resulted in progress on several key issues, including the establishment of mechanisms for further technical negotiations.

Both sides agreed to form High-Level Committee to provide political oversight of the mediation process. Heads of the negotiating teams will report regularly to the committee and lead working groups focusing on nuclear issues, sanctions, monitoring, dispute resolution and other matters related to implementation of the memorandum.

High-Level Committee endorsed roadmap designed to achieve final agreement within 60 days, paving the way for the immediate launch of further technical discussions.

A communication line has also been established between the parties for the period specified in the Memorandum of Understanding to help prevent incidents and misunderstandings. The mechanism is intended to facilitate the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran agreed to establish de-confliction cell involving Lebanon and facilitated by the mediators. The mechanism is intended to support implementation of the cessation of military operations in Lebanon and help prevent future confrontations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar had produced significant progress toward ending the conflict in Lebanon. He said restrictions on oil and petrochemical exports had been eased, the blockade had been lifted, some frozen Iranian assets had been released and a major reconstruction and development initiative for Iran had been launched.

Araghchi described Lebanon de-confliction mechanism as first major test of the emerging framework. The joint statement said technical-level negotiations on all outstanding issues would continue throughout the remainder of the week at the Bürgenstock resort.