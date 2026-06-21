Iran walks out of US talks after Trump’s threat to resume attacks

The Iranian delegation walked out of talks with the United States after protesting a direct threat by President Donald Trump to resume attacks.

According to Iranian media reports, during negotiations held in Switzerland with mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, the Iranian delegation strongly objected to Trump’s warning and conveyed its protest to the US side before leaving the venue. The delegation is now awaiting further decisions.

Press TV reported, citing sources, that Iranian officials raised objections with US representatives and are currently assessing the situation to formulate an appropriate response to Trump’s remarks.

A semi-official Iranian news agency also confirmed that the delegation left the переговорations venue in protest against the latest threat.

Earlier, President Trump, without naming Iran directly, warned that Tehran must restrain its “well-funded proxies” in Lebanon from escalating tensions, or face renewed military action.

He further threatened that if Iran fails to curb its proxies, the United States would launch even more intense attacks.

The warning came at a time when delegations from both countries were engaged in crucial talks at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, aimed at finding a technical pathway to implement the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement was signed days earlier by both the US and Iran, with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acting as a mediator.

According to the report, the threat of further military action against Iran constitutes a direct violation of commitments made under the memorandum, particularly its first clause, which binds both parties to refrain from initiating war, using force, or issuing threats against each other.