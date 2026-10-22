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BISE Sargodha intermediate part 1 results 2026 (Class 11 Results here)

By Our Correspondent
8:58 am | Oct 22, 2026
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SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha declared the Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2026 today at 10:00 AM.

From early morning, students and parents have been eagerly refreshing the official result portal and SMS service, waiting to learn the outcome of months of hard work.

BISE Sargodha 11th Class Results 2026

The Intermediate Part 1 results will be available live on the official BISE Sargodha website. Students can enter their roll number to instantly view detailed marks and grades.

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 1 Gazette 2026

The official gazette will be available shortly after the announcement. It includes top position holders, subject-wise performance, and school-wise statistics, giving a complete picture of this year’s results.

Check Result Instantly via SMS

For students without internet access, results can be checked via SMS:

  1. Open your messaging app.
  2. Type your roll number.
  3. Send it to 800290.

Punjab Inter Board Results 2026

Board Name SMS Code
Faisalabad Board 800240
DG Khan Board 800295
Gujranwala Board 800299
Rawalpindi Board 800296
Lahore Board 800291
Bahawalpur Board 800298
Sargodha Board 800290
Sahiwal Board 800292
Multan Board 800293

Alongside Sargodha, all Punjab Boards, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Multan, have also announced their HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2026 results today.

Students across Punjab are celebrating their achievements, sharing success stories, and preparing for the next step in their academic journey.

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