BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 1 Results 2025

RAWALPINDI — Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi declared Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM.

From early morning, students and parents have been eagerly refreshing the official portal and messaging services, ready to discover the outcome of months of hard work.

BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2025 Online

Intermediate Part 1 Results 2025 are now available on the official BISE Rawalpindi website. Students can enter their roll number to instantly access their marks and grades. Schools and colleges can also download the complete result gazette for institutional records.

BISE Rawalpindi Inter part 1 Gazette 2025

The official gazette will be uploaded shortly after the announcement. It provides a complete breakdown of results, including subject-wise performance, top position holders, and school-wise statistics, offering students and institutions full insight into this year’s results.

Check Result Instantly via SMS

Students who cannot access the internet can check their results via SMS:

Open your messaging app. Type your roll number. Send it to 800296.

Your detailed result will be delivered directly to your phone within seconds.

Board Name SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

Punjab Boards Inter Results

In a province-wide update, all Punjab Boards, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, Multan, and Sahiwal, have also declared the HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.

Students, parents, and schools across Punjab are celebrating this major academic milestone, marking the first step toward higher education success.