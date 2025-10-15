Bise Faisalabad Inter Part 1 Results 2025

The moment students have been waiting for is finally here as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad declared Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10 AM sharp.

Thousands of students across Faisalabad and surrounding districts are rushing to check their marks online and via SMS as the results go live.

BISE Faisalabad Class 11 Result 2025

The Intermediate Part 1 results are now available on the official BISE Faisalabad website. Students can easily access their marks and grades online by entering their roll numbers.

Faisalabad Board Inter Part 1 Gazette

The official BISE Faisalabad Gazette containing complete result data will be shared shortly after the announcement. Schools and students will be able to download it for detailed information and statistics.

Check Your Result Instantly via SMS

If you’re unable to access the internet, there’s no need to worry! You can check your result in seconds using the SMS service:

Open your phone’s messaging app. Type your roll number. Send it to 800240.

Punjab Boards Inter Results

Board Name SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

In a province-wide development, all Punjab Boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, have also declared their HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2024 results today.

Excitement and anticipation are running high as students across Punjab celebrate their achievements and take their first major step toward higher education success.