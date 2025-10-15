Bise Faisalabad Inter Part 1 Results 2025

The moment students have been waiting for is finally here as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad declared Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10 AM sharp.
Thousands of students across Faisalabad and surrounding districts are rushing to check their marks online and via SMS as the results go live.
BISE Faisalabad Class 11 Result 2025
The Intermediate Part 1 results are now available on the official BISE Faisalabad website. Students can easily access their marks and grades online by entering their roll numbers.
Faisalabad Board Inter Part 1 Gazette
The official BISE Faisalabad Gazette containing complete result data will be shared shortly after the announcement. Schools and students will be able to download it for detailed information and statistics.
Check Your Result Instantly via SMS
If you’re unable to access the internet, there’s no need to worry! You can check your result in seconds using the SMS service:
-
Open your phone’s messaging app.
-
Type your roll number.
-
Send it to 800240.
Punjab Boards Inter Results
|Board Name
|SMS Code
|Faisalabad Board
|800240
|DG Khan Board
|800295
|Gujranwala Board
|800299
|Rawalpindi Board
|800296
|Lahore Board
|800291
|Bahawalpur Board
|800298
|Sargodha Board
|800290
|Sahiwal Board
|800292
|Multan Board
|800293
In a province-wide development, all Punjab Boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, have also declared their HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2024 results today.
Excitement and anticipation are running high as students across Punjab celebrate their achievements and take their first major step toward higher education success.
BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 Results 2025 – Check Class 11 Result here