BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 Results 2025 – Check Class 11 Result here

LAHORE — The wait is finally over as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore officially declared Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today, Wednesday, October 15, at 10:00 AM.

Check BISE Lahore Intermediate Part 1 Result 2025

BISE Lahore Intermediate Part 1 Gazette 2025 will be uploaded shortly. Students can view detailed results, grades, and statistics directly from the gazette.

BISE Lahore Inter Result via SMS

Can’t access the internet? No problem! You can get your result instantly through SMS.

Just open your messaging app, type your roll number, and send it to 800291. Within seconds, your marks will appear right on your phone screen.

Punjab Boards Inter Results 2025

Board Name SMS Code Lahore Board 800291 Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

In a major announcement, all Punjab Boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, have also published the HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2024 Results simultaneously today.

Students can check their results online, via gazette, or through the official SMS service. The excitement is high as families and institutions across the province celebrate the achievements of young learners stepping into the next phase of their academic journey.