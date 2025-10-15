Bise Gujranwala Inter Part 1 Results 2025

GUJRANAWALA – The moment thousands of students had been anxiously waiting for has finally arrived as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM.

BISE Gujranwala Class 11 Results 2025

Intermediate Part 1 results are now live on the official BISE Gujranwala website. Students can simply enter their roll number to view their detailed marks and grades. Schools under the Gujranwala Board can also access institutional results through the online portal.

BISE Gujranwala Gazette 2025

The official Gazette for the Inter Part 1 results is set to be published shortly after the announcement. It will feature comprehensive result data, including the list of top-performing students, school-wise statistics, and subject-wise success rates.

How to Check Result by SMS

For those facing internet connectivity issues, BISE Gujranwala has made it simple to check results via SMS:

Open your phone’s messaging app. Type your roll number. Send it to 800299.

Punjab Board Results 2025

Board Name SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

In a province-wide announcement, all Punjab Boards including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Sahiwal have also released their HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.

Students across Punjab are celebrating their achievements, sharing success stores, and setting new goals for the next academic challenge HSSC Part 2.