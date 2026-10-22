Key Decisions expected as PM Shehbaz reaches KP after Governor’s Rule

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Peshawar in his first since imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with key decisions expected on counterterrorism operations, police reforms, security funding and a possible multibillion-rupee development package for the troubled province.

The premier is chairing high-level Apex Committee meeting attended by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and senior civil and military officials, as the federal government moves to strengthen security and administrative control following the removal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial administration on October 11.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam are also accompanying the prime minister.

According to reports and officials familiar with the preparations, the government is considering a series of measures aimed at restoring stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among the key proposals are additional police recruitment, enhanced funding for terrorism-affected districts, stronger coordination between the military and civilian law enforcement agencies, and new resources for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

A major development package for the province is also expected to be discussed, alongside financial assistance and improved welfare arrangements for families of security personnel killed in terrorist attacks. However, the precise size of the proposed development package has not been officially confirmed.

A central focus of the meeting is the security and administrative future of 12 districts placed under a special framework following the emergency declaration. These include Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

Authorities are considering additional police deployments and recruitment to address personnel shortages, particularly in the former tribal districts. A new command arrangement involving an additional inspector general of police has already been introduced to oversee policing requirements in the designated districts.

Under the emerging security strategy, police, military personnel and the Federal Constabulary are expected to coordinate counterterrorism operations more closely.

The prime minister is also expected to review plans to modernise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the CTD. The federal government has already transferred 10 armoured personnel carriers to provincial police units involved in counterterrorism duties. Earlier Apex Committee decisions included strengthening intelligence-based operations, supplying modern weapons and equipment, and providing additional operational resources to security agencies.

Proposals to improve police salaries and compensation for the families of fallen personnel have also been under consideration.

Security is not the only issue on the agenda. The prime minister is expected to review development initiatives covering education, healthcare, roads, employment opportunities and public infrastructure in the province’s most vulnerable districts. A dedicated secretariat has been established to coordinate projects in the 12 designated districts, with the federal government seeking faster implementation and closer oversight.

Reports have also suggested that Shehbaz Sharif could announce a comprehensive development package, including additional assistance for families of terrorism victims and fallen security personnel.

The visit comes amid continuing political tensions following the federal government’s decision to impose emergency measures and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The move transferred provincial executive authority to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, while an 11-member advisory council was established to assist the new administration. The federal government has defended the intervention as necessary to tackle terrorism and restore effective governance.

PTI has strongly opposed the decision, calling it an assault on provincial autonomy and its electoral mandate. The party has also challenged the measures in court.

Members of the Provincial Advisory Council have reached the Governor House for meetings with the prime minister, while officials associated with the special development administration are also participating in consultations. The meeting is expected to determine the next phase of security coordination, police strengthening, funding priorities and development initiatives under the new provincial arrangement.

The biggest questions now are whether the federal government will approve substantial new funding for the 12 sensitive districts, announce a major development package and authorise further expansion of counterterrorism operations.