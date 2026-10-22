Sri Lanka Bowl first against England in Crucial ODI Tri-Series Clash

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in third match of the ODI tri-nation series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, as both sides look to recover from defeats against hosts Pakistan.

With Pakistan dominating the points table after back-to-back victories over Sri Lanka and England, Thursday’s encounter carries significant importance for both teams in the race to reach the final.

England captain Harry Brook, speaking after losing the toss, said he would have preferred to bat first anyway. England made two changes to their playing XI, replacing Sonny Baker and Adil Rashid with Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson.

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis defended his decision to field first despite his side’s struggles while chasing in previous matches. He explained that the possibility of dew later in the evening influenced the decision.

England Playing XI

Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka Playing XI

Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Rawalpindi clash marks the final match of the tournament at the venue, with the remaining three league matches and the final scheduled for Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan will face England on October 25 and Sri Lanka on October 27, while England and Sri Lanka will meet again on October 29. The top two teams will battle for the trophy in the October 31 final.

Massive Security Deployment in Rawalpindi

Security has been tightened around Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with approximately 6,000 police personnel deployed for the high-profile encounter. City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said a dedicated control room had been established to oversee security operations, with Safe City cameras and CCTV surveillance systems monitoring the situation.

Special traffic arrangements have also been implemented to facilitate spectators and maintain smooth movement around the stadium.