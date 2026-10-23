16 killed as China’s Tibet hit by 7 magnitude earthquake

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit a remote part of Tibet in southwestern China on Thursday night, leaving 16 people dead and 32 others injured.

The earthquake struck the northern part of the region at around 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicentre in a sparsely populated area of Nagqu. The tremor originated at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres, according to data from the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Xinhua reported that 11 of the injured were in serious condition by 2:25 a.m. on Friday, while 21 others had sustained less severe injuries.

The impact was also reported in villages close to the epicentre, where authorities found injured residents and observed cracks in some buildings. The extent of structural damage was not immediately clear from the information provided.

Videos broadcast by state-run media showed people rushing out of their homes after the shaking and taking shelter outside or inside parked vehicles. A local resident said the powerful tremor woke them from sleep, while the house made creaking noises during the shaking.

The earthquake was felt across the surrounding area, with the epicentre located about 400 kilometres from Lhasa, Tibet’s capital. The high-altitude terrain, averaging roughly 4,864 metres near the epicentre, adds to the challenges of reaching affected communities.

Local fire and rescue teams have been mobilised and were travelling towards the affected area, state media reported.