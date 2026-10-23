Three young men killed during race in Lahore’s Defence Phase 6 area

LAHORE – Three young men were killed and another was injured after their car crashed into a tree during a race in Defence Phase 6, Lahore.

Reports said the accident occurred when a speeding car struck a barrier, went out of control and crashed into a tree. Two of the occupants died on the spot, while a third succumbed to his injuries while being transported to hospital, rescue authorities said.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hannan, 24, Mustafa, 28, and Faizan, 22. The injured youth was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred while the vehicle was involved in a race. The impact left the car completely wrecked.

Police said the process of transferring the damaged vehicle to the police station was underway. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available in the information provided.