Punjab bans unauthorised permanent police escorts for top officials

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered strict measures to prevent the unauthorised use of official protocol, including permanent police escorts and government flags on vehicles.

Under the new directives, police escorts cannot be permanently assigned without valid authorisation to members of the provincial cabinet, advisers, special assistants to the chief minister, parliamentary secretaries, chairpersons of standing committees, members of the provincial assembly, government officers or private individuals.

The instructions also prohibit the use of flagstaffs or the display of official flags on vehicles by individuals who are not legally entitled to them.

The chief minister has directed the relevant authorities to implement the orders immediately, making compliance a priority for the provincial administration.

The provincial police officer and inspector general of police have been tasked with ensuring that the instructions are enforced without delay. They have also been directed to retrieve or withdraw all police escorts found to be deployed without valid authorisation.

The move aims to regulate the allocation of police personnel for official security and prevent the misuse of government protocol by individuals who do not have the required approval.