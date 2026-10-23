Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Gwadar clearance operation

GWADAR – Security forces have killed seven terrorists during a clearance operation in Gwadar, Balochistan, following an attack on an unoccupied camp belonging to a construction company, according to security sources.

The operation was launched after militants attacked the vacant camp on Thursday. Security forces responded promptly and surrounded the attackers, the sources said.

The clearance operation remains underway, with personnel working to secure the surrounding area and eliminate the threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised security forces for killing the seven militants and commended their professionalism and determination in thwarting the attack.

In his statement, Naqvi expressed pride in the security personnel who foiled the assault and took action against the attackers.

He said those attempting to obstruct Balochistan’s development would face serious consequences, while emphasising that the nation stood alongside security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The latest operation highlights ongoing security efforts in Gwadar following the attack on the construction company’s camp. Authorities are continuing clearance activities to ensure the surrounding area is safe from potential explosive threats.