CCD official booked for raping woman twice in Lahore

LAHORE – A case has been registered against a Crime Control Department (CCD) police official for allegedly raping a woman twice in Kahna area of Lahore, according to media reports.

The complainant, a resident of Kot Lakhpat, reportedly visited Kahna Bazaar on October 1, where her mobile phone went missing from her purse. She subsequently approached Kahna Police Station to report the loss.

According to the FIR, she met a CCD official identified as Muhammad Shabbir, who allegedly told her that her missing phone had been traced and asked her to come to Ahlu Road.

When the woman arrived at the designated location, Shabbir allegedly took her to the house of a woman identified as Humaira Bibi. The FIR stated that he pulled out a weapon, sexually assaulted the woman and recorded a video of the incident.

The complaint further stated that on October 10, Shabbir again summoned the woman to the same house on Ahlu Road. According to the FIR, she went there out of fear for her safety and reputation, where the official allegedly sexually assaulted her a second time.

A case has now been registered against the CCD official on the woman’s complaint in Kahna.