Basant 2027: Lahore announces new dates for festival

LAHORE – The Lahore district administration has announced March 12 to 14, 2027, as the dates for next year’s Basant festival, following approval from the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Ali Ijaz issued a new notification outlining the arrangements for the three-day event.

The latest schedule allows kite flying across Lahore’s district limits, except in areas specifically designated as prohibited. The activity will remain subject to conditions set by the government.

The notification also establishes requirements for kites and strings used during Basant, stating that only materials meeting officially prescribed standards may be used.

Kite and string manufacturing has been permitted for a specified period beginning September 5, 2026, and ending on March 14, 2027. Digital registration will be compulsory for manufacturers operating under the arrangement.

The district administration has directed those involved in the festival to comply with all applicable rules and restrictions. Kite flying and related activities will be permitted only in accordance with the government’s notified conditions.