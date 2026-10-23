Gold sheds Rs10,000 in 2 Days as Prices slide further in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan extended their decline on October 23, losing another Rs7,000 per tola as the international market moved lower.

The latest fall brought the domestic rate to Rs424,536 per tola, while 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs6,001 to Rs363,971, as per local market rates.

Gold/Silver New Price Decline Gold per tola Rs424,536 Rs7,000 Gold per 10 grams Rs363,971 Rs6,001 International gold per ounce $4,020 $70 Silver per tola Rs5,865 Rs221

Over two consecutive sessions, gold has become Rs10,000 cheaper per tola. Thursday’s trading had already seen a Rs3,000 reduction, leaving the rate at Rs431,536 before Friday’s sharper drop.

Gold Rates in Lahore

City Item Selling Rate Buying Lahore Gold — Piece 423,700 423,200 Lahore Gold — Pathoor 418,500 416,500 Karachi Gold 423,500 — Lahore Silver — Tezabi 5,850 5,750 Lahore Silver — 1kg Bar 5,900 5,850

The downward movement mirrored international trading, where gold fell by $70 to settle at $4,020 an ounce.

Silver also recorded a decline in Pakistan, with its per-tola price decreasing by Rs221 to Rs5,865.