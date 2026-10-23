Saving Certificates now offer 12.12% after Profit Rate increase

KARACHI – Savers looking for stronger returns gets relief, with the government increasing profit rates across several National Savings schemes. Special Savings Certificates recorded the largest increase among the listed products, while Behbood Savings Certificates now offer an annual rate of 12.96%.

The revisions cover range of savings options, including regular income products, Islamic accounts and short-term certificates, as the government seeks to encourage saving and attract funds into secure savings schemes.

Special Savings Certificates saw their profit rate climb by 110 basis points to 12%. Regular Income Certificates followed with a 96-basis-point increase, taking their rate to 12.12%.

Savings Scheme Profit Rate Increase Special Savings Certificates 12.00% 110 basis points Regular Income Certificates 12.12% 96 basis points Behbood Savings Certificates 12.96% 36 basis points Sarwa Islamic Account 11.84% 59 basis points Short-Term Savings Certificates — 3 months 11.12% 26 basis points Short-Term Savings Certificates — 6 months 11.50% 64 basis points Short-Term Savings Certificates — 1 year 11.72% 44 basis points

For investors in Behbood Savings Certificates, the rate increased by 36 basis points to 12.96%. The Sarwa Islamic Account also received an upward revision, with a 59-basis-point rise bringing its profit rate to 11.84%.

Short-term savers will also receive higher returns. The three-month certificate rate rose by 26 basis points to 11.12%, while six-month certificates registered a 64-basis-point increase to 11.50%. The rate on one-year certificates increased by 44 basis points to 11.72%.

Across the products listed, the increases range from 26 to 110 basis points.

The revised rates could lift earnings for investors in the relevant schemes, although the amount they ultimately receive will depend on their investment, scheme conditions, taxes and other applicable deductions. Investors should confirm the latest rates, their effective date and eligibility requirements with National Savings before committing funds.