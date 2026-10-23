Field Marshal Asim Munir vows strong action against India-sponsored terrorist groups

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir underscored that Pakistan will continue the campaign against Indian sponsored terrorist outfits to the fullest and hit them hard wherever they are.

He expressed the resolve during his visit to Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The COAS & CDF was briefed on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province.

Field Marshal commended the high morale and professionalism of officers and troops, directing them to continue vigilance and highest standards of operational readiness to effectively counter threats.

While paying tributes to the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan including Shuhada and Ghazis of the security forces, COAS & CDF affirmed that with the support of the people Pakistan will surely inflict total defeat to the terrorists and their perverted ideology.

Upon arrival, the COAS & CDF was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.