Pakistan, Canada deepen medical education ties through new MoU

OTTAWA – Pakistan and Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation in post-graduate medical education, training, faculty capacity building, and the exchange of best practices in areas of mutual interest.

Delegations from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) signed the MoU during a ceremony hosted by the High Commission of Pakistan in Ottawa

The CPSP delegation was led by its President, Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, while the RCPSC delegation was headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher Watling.