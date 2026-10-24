Indian Proxy Propaganda Exposed over FAKE reports on North Waziristan Abduction

ISLAMABAD – Several posts on social media accused security forces of abducting three civilians from Sardi Khel village in North Waziristan, but it also turns out allegations as fabricated, baseless, and part of alleged anti-Pakistan disinformation campaign.

The controversy began when social media account, identified in fact-check report as Indian proxy handle, alleged that Pakistani security forces forcibly taken three local residents from Sardi Khel in North Waziristan.

The account portrayed alleged incident as a case of enforced disappearance and human rights violations, raising accusations against Pakistan’s security institutions. The allegation that three residents were abducted by Pakistani security personnel is false and has no factual basis.

Pakistani security and law enforcement agencies conduct operations within constitutional and legal boundaries, with intelligence-based counterterrorism activities directed against armed militant networks rather than civilians.

The disputed social media narrative originated from Indian-linked proxy account and formed part of a broader campaign to discredit Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations. It accused hostile digital networks of manufacturing stories of enforced disappearances and state oppression to create fear, ethnic tensions and distrust between local communities and security institutions.

Such campaigns intensify when counterterrorism operations weaken militant networks and restore stability in previously affected regions.