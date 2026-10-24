Saeeda Imtiaz sets Social Media abuzz with Bold Lingerie Look

Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz is in the spotlight with her latest bold look as she dropped pictures wearing ink-blue lingerie, pink slippers, and a Barbie-themed purse, leaving social media users with plenty to say about her unusual combination.

The actress is known for her bold fashion look and glamorous photoshoots, she keeps her followers guessing about her next look. Who needs a red carpet when pink slippers and a Barbie purse can make an appearance on Instagram? The actress share a caption that read, “The freedom of walking out in your Nightie is a bliss. Late night vibes”.

Imtiaz’s latest photoshoot showed different fashion picture, prompting some fans to wonder whether the traditional looks they admired on Tamasha have officially taken a back seat.

Reactions

The actress spends most of her time abroad with her family and occasionally visits Pakistan for professional commitments. Away from her acting projects, she continues to attract attention through her Instagram updates and daring fashion choices.

The actress has built her career through Pakistani films, including Wajood with Danish Taimoor, Qulfee alongside Shahroz Sabzwari, Thori Setting Thora Pyar, Kaptaan, and Rasta. Her recent romantic film, Qulfee, has also attracted attention following its cinema release.

The actress became even more familiar to Pakistani audiences after participating in the popular reality show Tamasha. Fans appreciated her Eastern outfits and polite behaviour, with many fans admiring her traditional appearance and well-mannered personality.