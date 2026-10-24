Maryam Nawaz left ‘Disappointed’ as Man who assaulted Lahore Scooter Girl gets Bail

LAHORE – The man accused of physically attacking young woman riding a scooter on Lahore’s Mozang Link Road has been granted bail, drawing strong reaction from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The accused, identified as Syed Mudassirul Hassan, was ordered to be released on Saturday against surety bonds worth Rs100,000, just a day after police arrested him over the alleged assault. The court directed authorities to release the suspect if he was not wanted in connection with any other criminal case.

The decision came despite a request from Mozang police, who had produced the accused before the court and sought his judicial remand, which would have resulted in his transfer to jail.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lamented the development with a brief but pointed response on social media. Reacting to news of the suspect’s release, the chief minister wrote just one word on X: “Regrettable.” Her reaction brought renewed attention to the case, which involves allegations that a young woman travelling on a scooter was stopped and subjected to physical violence on Mozang Link Road.

Lahore police arrested Mudassir ul Hassan on Friday after the assault on young girl. However, the legal proceedings took a different turn on Saturday when the court granted him bail instead of ordering his detention on judicial remand as requested by police.

The suspect’s release on bail does not amount to an acquittal, and the allegations against him remain subject to legal proceedings. The case has once again brought the issue of women’s safety on Lahore’s roads into focus, particularly the protection of women travelling independently on motorcycles and scooters.