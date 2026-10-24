Lahore Weather Update: Rain, Hailstorms cools city, More showers expected

LAHORE – Rainfall and hailstorms lashed several parts of Lahore on Saturday, bringing cool weather in metropolis.

Several localities gets showers along with hailstones, while Meteorological Department has forecast further rain and thunderstorms in the city over the next 24 hours. Rain and hail were reported in Gajjumata, Nishtar, Chungi, Walton and Harbanspura. Gulberg, DHA, Model Town and areas along Raiwind Road also experienced similar weather conditions, with rainfall and hailstones reported across different neighbourhoods.

Lahore’s temperature was recorded at 23°C. According to the Meteorological Department’s accompanying forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 17°C, while the maximum could rise to 29°C.

PMD predicted another spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Lahore during the coming 24 hours. Some areas may also experience hailstorms, potentially bringing further changes in local weather conditions.

According to the supplied three-day forecast, Lahore is expected to experience thunderstorms on Saturday, October 24, followed by sunny weather on Sunday and Monday.

Despite the recent rainfall and the possibility of additional showers, the three-day outlook indicates a return to sunny conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Continental air is currently prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough is passing over Kashmir and adjoining areas. These atmospheric conditions form part of the prevailing weather pattern across the region. Mostly dry weather is expected to continue across the majority of the country on Sunday. Northern areas are likely to experience cold conditions, particularly during the morning and nighttime hours.

During the preceding 24 hours, most parts of Pakistan experienced dry weather, while colder conditions prevailed in the northern areas during the morning and night. However, isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region and northeastern Punjab received rainfall accompanied by winds and thunderstorms.

Capital Islamabad, and other cities also received rainfall at several locations over the weekend.