Pakistan Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series announced

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board named 14-member squad for next month’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with Babar Azam named captain and three uncapped players earning their first call-ups in a selection that brings fresh talent into the national red-ball setup.

The squad is a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging cricketers, with Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman receiving their maiden Test squad selections.

Men in Green will begin preparations with 14 players before adding two more fast bowlers following a three-day warm-up fixture in Islamabad. The additional pacers will be chosen from a 13-member Patron’s XI squad, giving the selectors another opportunity to assess bowling options before the opening Test.

New Players in Pakistan’s Test Squad

Babar Azam will lead a squad that includes established names such as Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Abbas, alongside several younger players looking to make their mark in international cricket.

Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman are among the notable inclusions, having been selected for the national Test squad for the first time.

The selection also includes Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais and Razaullah, while Ghazi Ghori and Saad Baig have been named as wicketkeeping options.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman has also secured a place in the squad.

Pakistan’s 14-Member Test Squad

Player Role Babar Azam Captain Sameer Minhas Player Mohammad Taha Player Mohammad Suleman Player Abdullah Fazal Player Arafat Minhas Player Azan Awais Player Mohammad Abbas Fast bowler Razaullah Player Saud Shakeel Batter Ghazi Ghori Wicketkeeper Saad Baig Wicketkeeper Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Ali Usman Left-arm spinner

Pakistan will open the series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 9, with the first Test scheduled to conclude on November 13. The teams will then travel to Lahore for the second and final Test at Gaddafi Stadium, scheduled from November 17 to 21.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Series Schedule

Match Dates Venue First Test November 9–13, 2026 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Second Test November 17–21, 2026 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Before the international series begins, a three-day practice match will be held at Islamabad Club from November 4 to 6. Saad Baig has been entrusted with the captaincy of the 13-member Patron’s XI, which includes several players also named in the national Test squad.

The fixture will carry additional significance for the fast bowlers, as two of them will be promoted to Pakistan’s Test squad after the match.

The Patron’s XI features Mohammad Salman, Shoaib Akhtar Junior, Ali Shabbir, Saqib Khan, Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Tayyab Arif among its bowling options.