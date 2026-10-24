Online Taxi Driver goes missing during Lahore-to-Gujranwala Ride

LAHORE – A routine online taxi booking has turned into nightmare for 26-year-old driver, who mysteriously disappeared while travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala, with his mobile phone suddenly going silent.

The missing driver, identified as Nauman Riaz, reportedly left his home last night after accepting passenger ride to Gujranwala. However, what was supposed to be a routine journey took an alarming turn when he failed to return home.

Nauman remained reachable on his mobile phone until late at night. His phone was subsequently switched off, leaving his relatives deeply concerned about his safety and whereabouts. As hours passed without any contact, the family feared that the young driver might have been kidnapped during the journey.

After complaint filed by Nauman’s brother, Suleman, Factory Area Police in Lahore registered kidnapping case and launched an investigation into the mysterious disappearance. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish what happened to the driver after he left Lahore for Gujranwala.

The case raised concerns about the safety of online taxi drivers, particularly those accepting intercity bookings and travelling long distances with unfamiliar passengers.

However, authorities have not yet confirmed an abduction, and the identity of the passenger, the driver’s last known location and the circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear.